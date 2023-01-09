Grayson Waller Reveals Advice He Received From The Miz

Since his arrival to WWE, Grayson Waller quickly emerged as one of the top names in NXT.

Amidst his ascent, Waller acquired a new, more conceited, attitude. In August 2022, he even debuted a new talk show: “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Added with his previous stint on the reality television show of Australian Survivor, the promising star often draws comparisons to main roster star, The Miz.

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews once deemed Waller as a “low budget” version of The Miz, but the comparisons don’t seem to faze Waller. In fact, Waller sought out advice from the two-time Grand Slam Champion during his time backstage at Raw.

“I had the opportunity to talk to him at Raw. His main thing is to just keep doing what I’m doing,” Waller revealed during an interview with TV Insider. “There are a lot of good wrestlers in this company, but I don’t think there are as many good entertainers. When I get a microphone in my hand I get people talking after. He said that was the most beautiful thing to have. It’s something that he can see and wants me to continue to do. And I got no plans on stopping, mate.”

Mutual Praise

(via WWE)

On the September 28 edition of The Bump, Waller and The Miz appeared to celebrate 25 years of Goldberg. During their time there, the two exchanged mutual praise.

“When I got to properly interact with him on The Bump, he said some really positive things,” Waller revealed. “That is rare for The Miz. It’s rare for me to give that positive back, but I think there is that mutual respect because we both have the same mindset about what wrestling is and what it can be.”