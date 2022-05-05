The Great Khali Praises The Undertaker: “He Was My Inspiration”

A WWE Hall of Famer has credited the Undertaker for getting him into the pro-wrestling industry.

During an interview with WWE Now India the Great Khali explained how the Deadman was the sole reason he started watching the sport, later calling him an inspiration.

“I started wrestling after watching The Undertaker. He was my inspiration to get into the business.”

Later when Khali was asked about his most satisfying victories in WWE he once again mentioned Taker, stating that defeating him close to his debut was a moment that remains very close to his heart.

“It was such a memorable moment for me[win over Undertaker]. It was challenging match for me but it was equally momentous.. very close to my heart.”

The match Khali is referring to is Judgement Day 2006. The feud was set up when Khali attacked Undertaker during his bout with Mark Henry at the post-WrestleMania 22 edition of SmackDown. Fans were astonished to see a man towering over the legendary Phenom and manhandle him around the ring with such ease.

The Undertaker wouldn’t be the only thing Khali talked about during the interview. He also mentions his CWE Academy in India, and how hopes to inspire the next generation.

“It was my dream[to start an academy in India]. Since I was a wrestler myself, I did not want to be the last wrestler from India[to join WWE]. I wanted more young wrestlers from India to go to WWE to make India proud.”

Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.