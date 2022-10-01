Gunther Faces Wrestling Veteran In Dream Match After SmackDown Goes Off Air

Fans in the arena for this week’s episode of SmackDown got to witness a dream match between two wrestling veterans after the show went off air.

The main event of this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show saw Drew McIntyre teaming up with Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano for a six men tag team match.

These three faced the team of Austin Theory and The Alpha Academy. McIntyre delivered a Claymore to Theory to pick up the victory for his team. The show ended with Drew hitting Theory with a leather strap.

What Happened After SmackDown

While the cameras stopped rolling after this, the action didn’t stop. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther came out to defend his title in a dark match.

He faced wrestling veteran Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. Gunther won the bout to retain his title but Nakamura delivered a Kinshasa at the end to send the crowd home happy.

@sherantsmtl And that's the last one, Gunther wins, but Nakamura does a Kinshasa to clear him out, and that's a goodnight for everyone. pic.twitter.com/AGtL7aTzng — Richard Lee (@SuzakutwoLee) October 1, 2022

This is the second time in two weeks that Nakamura and Gunther have come face to face. They were on the opposite side of a dark tag match on last week’s episode of the show.

The former NXT UK champion is currently engaged in a feud with Sheamus. This might be an indication of what’s next for him once he has dealt with the Celtic Warrior.