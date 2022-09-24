Watch: What Happened With Gunther After SmackDown Went Off Air

After the main event match between The Usos and Brawling Brutes on this week’s episode of SmackDown, fans in attendance got to witness another big dream confrontation.

The off air dark match after this week’s SmackDown saw Gunther coming face to face with Shinsuke Nakamura as they competed in a six-man tag team match.

The bout saw The Street Profits joining the Japanese legend in his fight against the current IC Champion and his subordinates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Gunther teased a confrontation with Nakamura early in the bout but he ultimately decided to tag himself out and send in Vinci instead.

He attacked Shinsuke towards the ending of the match but the former champion managed to get the upper hand over the Ring General.

The SmackDown dark match concluded with Shinsuke Nakamura delivering a Kinshasa to Ludwig Kaiser and pinning him for the victory.

Shinsuke Nakamura was part of a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown alongside Hit Row and The Street Profits.

Gunther has been feuding with Sheamus recently over the Intercontinental championship. The two delivered an impressive match at Clash At The Castle.

WWE has since announced a rematch between these two for the season premiere episode of SmackDown on October 7.