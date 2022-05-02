Gunther On WWE Breaking Up The Imperium

The last few months have brought a lot of change for Gunther. He has finally moved to US, made his main roster debut, and parted ways with one of his old partners.

Apart from the former NXT UK champion, The Imperium group also featured Fabian Aichner and Barthel. However, Aichner was not called up when the other two made their debuts on SmackDown last month.

Gunther talked about this change during a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling. He admitted that he has no idea about what’s going on with Aichner

“I literally don’t know, Obviously, for him and Ludwig, it was a little bit of a rough few days. Because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that. Now everyone has to go their own way a little bit. But you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things.”

The former champion also noted how this is a challenge for all three of the former Imperium members. He claimed that the end goal is for them to reunite somewhere down the line:

“It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me. But also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge with whatever he is going to do going forward. But, I guess the end goal is that it’s going to be three of us again.”

Gunther is the longest-reigning NXT UK champion in the history of the brand. He made his main roster debut during the April 8 episode of SmackDown.

Quotes via WrestlingInc