Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out of Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley made his latest title defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Hangman Page in the main event of a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

The match saw Moxley get busted open. At one point, Page hit a deadeye on the apron. The match ended early as Page suffered an injury. The match was called off when Moxley hit Page with a clotheslined. The doctor checked on him, and Moxley was awarded the win. Page was put on a stretcher and taken out of the ring. Moxley, cut a promo about how he hopes and prays that Page will be okay.

For those wondering, Page is legitimately injured and the match stoppage was not planned.

They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9hwcUQSAuK — Marshall Lloyd ? (@Dawgsfaninin) October 19, 2022

The wrestling world is rallying behind Hangman Page in hopes of a full and speedy recovery.

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

My thoughts and best wishes go out to @theAdamPage who most importantly is a true family man. — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 19, 2022

How We Got Here

AEW set up the bout on the September 23rd edition of Rampage when they All held the Golden Ticket Battle Royal. It featured Hangman Page, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Danhausen, Dante Martin, Penta El 0 M, Brian Cage, Ari Daivari, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Jake Hager, Dalton Castle, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Jay Lethal.

The finish saw Page eliminate Rush. As a result of this win, Page earned the right to get a title shot on the October 18 edition of Dynamite.

Moxey became a three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion by beating Bryan Danielson in the championship tournament finals. The tournament started due to CM Punk suffering an injury that needed to be surgically repaired and his involvement in the AEW All Out media scrum fight with The Elite. Ironically, Punk started his first AEW World Heavyweight Title by beating Hangman Page at Double Or Nothing, while he started his second reign by defeating Moxley at All Out.