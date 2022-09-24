Health Update on Julia Hart After Scary Bump on AEW Grand Slam: Rampage

AEW‘s Grand Slam special is now in the rearview mirror, with the promotion’s Grand Slam: Rampage edition taking place last night. The show, which took place from Arthur Ashe Stadium, opened up with the anticipated House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin & Sting no-DQ matchup, with Julia Hart accompanying the HoB to the ring.

The match was an all-out brawl that saw the daredevil Allin get busted open following an epic crash through a table alongside Brody King. Meanwhile the Stinger was left handcuffed to a chair as Matthews prepared to beat down the legend with his own baseball bat. Right before the attack the lights would go out and the fans in New York would be treated to their biggest surprise of the night, an appearance from Japanese legend, the Great Muta.

Muta came to the ring slowly and looked as if he was about to attack Sting, who he had an intense rivalry with during the early portion of his career. However, Muta instead hit Matthews with a Dragon Screw before spitting his signature green mist in Matthew’s face, which caused him to back up into Julia Hart, who was standing on the apron. Hart was supposed to take the bump and fall through a table, but she seemed to overshoot her jump and instead came crashing onto the pavement.

? The Great MUTA @muto_keiji is here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam! One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time has appeared – but where do his loyalties lie? It’s #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/nQRZmsfgUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Hart Is Doing Just Fine

While many fans were worried about Hart’s condition after her fall, they need not worry for long. Both Hart and King took to Twitter to reveal that Hart is not only doing just fine, but that her scary looking hat is also okay.

King writes, “I just want everyone to know that TheJuliaHart’s Hat made it out safely. Thank you for your concerns.” Hart herself would then confirm this news with her own tweet. She writes, “Me and my hat are okay.”

I just want everyone to know that @TheJuliaHart’s Hat made it out safely. Thank you for your concerns. — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) September 24, 2022