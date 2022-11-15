Health Update on Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a top star in WWE since 2004 after being paired with Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair in Evolution, but he has missed the majority of 2022 due to a back issue.

Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when The Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.

Initially, WWE anticipated the back injury would require surgery and force him to miss the rest of the year. It had not been confirmed that Orton underwent the knife.

Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama this week which is typically where WWE sends its wrestlers to get surgery. As it turns out, Orton was hospitalized for an undisclosed procedure.

“If y’all only knew why this pic was taken”

As seen below, Kim wrote a touching message about their relationship.

“7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re bat shit crazy (but so am I) I trust you, and you trust me ?? we could conquer the fucking world together (if we feel like it) but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family. FAMILY??LOVE??LOYALTY?? we have that tattooed on our bodies because it’s the most important thing to us. ME, YOU, OUR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS, that’s all that matters. Thank you for loving me the way you do.”