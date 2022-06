Japanese wrestling legend and NJPW Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi made his way to an AEW arena.

On the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk and FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club. After the match, Punk called out an NJPW star who will step up to the plate to face him at Forbidden Door on June 26.

Tanahashi made his way out and made a motion signaling he’s going after CM Punk’s AEW World Championship.