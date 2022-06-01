AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (6/1/22)

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was the first episode of Dynamite following Double or Nothing this past Sunday night. MJF spoke after the controversial weekend and new AEW Champion CM Punk teamed up with ROH Tag Team Champions FTR in a Trios match.

Dynamite Results (6/1)

CM Punk & FTR def. Max Caster & Gunn Club

Miro def. Johnny Elite via submission



CM Punk & Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For Forbidden Door

AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the show to a great reaction from the crowd in the sold-out Kia Forum. Punk did a crowd dive off the entrance ramp and posed with the title until FTR joined him on the entrance ramp. Punk and FTR then battled Max Caster and Gunn Club in a Trios match.

FTR isolated Austin Gunn to start off the action but Austin eventually battled back. Colten Gunn tagged in and beat Cash Wheeler down in the corner. Wheeler planted Colten with a Back Body Drop and applied a headlock. Punk tagged in and hit a double axehandle off the top rope on Caster.

Punk delivered some forearms to Max’s face but Caster shrugged it off and stomped the AEW Champion down in the corner. Punk connected with a Crossbody off the top rope and tagged in Wheeler. Punk and Dax lifted Caster up and Wheeler hit a Powerslam off the middle turnbuckle for a two count.

Dax Harwood and Austin Gunn tagged in and traded punches. Austin threw Dax to the corner and stomped him down to the mat. Gunn Club took turns beating Dax down and Austin hit a Neckbreaker for a two count as Punk fired up the crowd. Caster tagged back in and launched Harwood into the turnbuckle. Billy Gunn got in a cheap shot as referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted.

Harwood cleared the ring but couldn’t make a tag because Gunn Club knocked Punk and Wheeler off the apron. Gunn Club hit a slam on Harwood for a near fall as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Punk botched a flying Clothesline and then hit a Dropkick. Punk that almost botched a Powerbomb but barely got Austin there and he fell onto Billy Gunn. FTR hit the Big Rig for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Punk said he knows he has to get better and you can call him what you want, but you have to call him the champ. CM Punk issued a challenge for Forbidden Door and Hiroshi Tanahashi answered the call to a big pop from the crowd. Punk raised the title and had a stare down to close the segment.

MJF Demanded To Be Fired

MJF angrily marched to the ring and asked for the music to be turned off. MJF said he is in a lot of pain after what happened on Sunday but all the fans want to hear is him talk. Maxwell took off the scarf, said there is a big merger going on Tony Khan, it would be a real shame if something bad happened.

Maxwell shouted that Tony Khan has been trying to settle things but it is too little too late. MJF shouted that he has created moment after moment for this company and he still gets no respect. Maxwell added that everything he touches turns to gold and there is nobody on his level. Friedman claimed that he expected to hit grand slams every week and he does this shit on a weekly basis.

MJF added that he is the only guy capable of carrying AEW on his back as he has for months. Maxwell noted that he also hears clapping, and that the boys in the back can have his spot because he doesn’t want to be here anymore. MJF called the fans marks and shouted that they don’t know shit. Max added that the crowd opinions suck, they change at the drop of a dime.

Maxwell joked that he doesn’t pretend to watch New Japan, doesn’t drop his opponents on his head like others in the back. MJF shouted that he’s the best in the world because he makes everyone feel and doesn’t have to do a bunch of shit to get the fans there. Maxwell shouted that he’s a generational talent, but don’t ask Tony to reach in his pocket unless its an ex-WWE guy that can’t lace his god damn boots. MJF got a big pop and wondered if Tony Khan would treat him better if he was an ex-WWE guy. Maxwell dared Tony Khan to fire him and started cursing into the microphone until it was cut off.

Miro Returned & Tapped Out Johnny Elite

Johnny Elite issued an Open Challenge to anyone on the roster and Miro made his return. Miro dominated the action and stomped Johnny Elite down to the canvas. Miro followed it up with a Suplex as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Hair vs. Hair Match Set, Samoa Joe Attacked

JAS made their way to the ring and bragged about winning Anarchy in the Arena. JAS asked the “AEW Galaxy” to “appreciate us”. Jericho brought up Eddie Kingston pouring gasoline on him at Double or Nothing and wondered “what kind of a man burns another man?”. Jericho and Hager bragged about choking out Danielson and that he’s not here tonight.

Chris said that Daniel Garcia is going to defeat Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event. Eddie Kingston interrupted with William Regal. They said they wanted Blood & Guts and Kingston rushed the ring alone. JAS obviously beat him down but Ortiz clocked Jericho with the madball. Ortiz then cut off some of Jericho’s hair and Chris then wanted a Hair vs. Hair.

Samoa Joe was then set for a backstage interview but was attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

10-Man Tag Team Match

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Hikuleo, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly battled AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus), Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy in a 10-man tag team match tonight on Dynamite. Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole joined commentary for the match. He was originally advertised to be in the match but is out with an injury. Jeff Hardy missed the match with an injury as well but accompanied Matt Hardy to the ring.

Christian Cage shoved Matt Jackson to the corner and unloaded some punches to his face. Cage followed it up with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Matt kicked out at two. Christian climbed to the top rope as Jungle Boy sent Bobby Fish to the floor with a Hurricanrana. Everyone hit a bunch of dives until Young Bucks were left standing and posed for the crowd as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Darby Allin hit O’Reilly with a Splash and followed it up with a Stunner. Darby pulled down the top rope and Hikuleo went over it and crashed (almost on his head) to the floor. Matt Hardy bounced Kyle’s face off of every turnbuckle and did the same to Bobby Fish. O’Reilly leveled Daby with a knee strike outside the ring. Young Bucks hit Luchasaurus with Superkicks and then did the same to Jungle Boy.