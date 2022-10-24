How MJF Is Perceived Backstage In AEW (Report)

We have a backstage report to pass along on how MJF is perceived backstage in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

There has been a lot of chatter about the backstage environment within AEW, especially with reports of backstage brawls involving some of the company’s biggest names.

According to a report from PWTorch, things are pretty good backstage at the moment and are not as bad as headlines have made them out to be as of late.

The report also speculated on MJF’s contract situation. While MJF continues to insist that he has not signed a contract extension with AEW, but instead received a pay bump, PWTorch speculates that the young star may have, in fact, signed an extension after all and is waiting for the right time to announce it.

(AEW)

Backstage, MJF is described as not being a problem backstage compared to other names such as Sammy Guevara, or Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. He’s even said to be less of a problem than The Bucks and Kenny.

While someone like Omega is described as being more “political,” MJF is said to be more “ambitious” than anything. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops given the unconfirmed status of MJF’s contract heading into 2024.