How WWE Felt about Omos’ Crown Jewel Performance

Omos battled Braun Strowman yesterday at WWE Crown Jewel. The premium live event took place in Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Omos is typically accompanied to the ring by MVP but he was not allowed to be at the event. Braun Strowman hit MVP with several Running Powerslams on this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown as a way to write MVP off of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Omos dominated the majority of the match and towered over Braun Strowman. However, the Monster of All Monsters battled back as the crowd got behind him. Strowman showed off his incredible strength and somehow was able to lift the Nigerian Giant up for a Powerslam to pick up the pinfall victory.

WWE Pleased with Omos’ Progression

Omos has had an interesting career in WWE thus far. He was the bouncer during the RAW Underground segments and has now established himself as a force on the main roster.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE management was “really happy” with the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several sources within the company praised Omos for his work against Braun Strowman at the premium live event and are happy with the progress he has been making as of late.

Omos’ manager MVP took to Twitter earlier today and scolded fans for comparing Omos to Giant Gonzalez and The Great Khali. MVP suggested fans that made those comparisons step on a LEGO while barefoot.

I hope you people that foolishly compared @TheGiantOmos to Khali or Gonzalez step on a Lego, barefoot!!! At night.

? — MVP (@The305MVP) November 6, 2022

