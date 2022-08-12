A Huge First-Time-Ever Match For Roman Reigns is in the Works

Since debuting on WWE‘s main roster, Roman Reigns has faced, and defeated some of the company’s biggest stars.

Triple H, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles are just some of the names to fall to Reigns, and that’s before his heel turn in August 2020.

Since adopting the moniker as the ‘Tribal Chief,’ Reigns has kept an iron grip on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship which he holds to this day.

For the First Time Ever

Reigns has defeated some of WWE’s biggest names, but there are a select few that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is yet to take on one-on-one.

During last Friday’s SmackDown, Karrion Kross returned to WWE attacking Drew McIntyre, and made it clear that he has Roman Reigns in his sights.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that a plan between Kross and Reigns is in the works, and could be at this November’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event (via Sportskeeda.)

“Reigns is not booked on Extreme Rules in Philadelphia at this point. If they go with Reigns vs. Kross, as things stand right now, it would either be TV or the earliest would be Survivor Series barring the weekly circumstances involved in wrestling.”

Survivor Series will mark a decade of Reigns on the main roster, as he debuted at the event in 2012 as part of The Shield.

Before Survivor Series, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at next month’s Clash at the Castle event.