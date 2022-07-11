A Huge Name was Backstage at a Recent WWE Live Event

Last night, WWE hosted their Sunday Stunner event at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, with eight matches (three of them title matches) on the card.

The show saw Gunther retain his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet while new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan held off both Ronda Rousey and Natalya to keep the gold.

The Usos defeated The New Day to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag team Championships while in the main event it was Drew McIntyre who bested Sheamus.

The Rattlesnake Slithers into Town

While the Reno, Nevada event had a stacked card, perhaps the biggest name at the show didn’t appear in the ring.

On Twitter, Natalya revealed that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin was backstage at the event, calling it the coolest part of the event.

“The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. ??”

Austin replied to Natalya’s comments, calling the Reno untelevised “a helluva show.”

“Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.”

Austin in 2022

This year has been a huge year for Stone Cold Steve Austin, who competed at WrestleMania 38.

In his first match in 19 years, the Rattlesnake defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One, a moment fans for years thought would never happen.

Despite his near two-decades spent not as a wrestler, Austin looked very impressive and held his own against the former Universal Champion.

Austin has said that he has no plans to wrestle ever again after being able to end his in-ring career in his native Texas.