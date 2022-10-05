“I Am The Best Woman For The Job” – Liv Morgan On Her Run As SmackDown Women’s Champion In WWE

Liv Morgan is scheduled to put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey this Saturday night at WWE Extreme Rules.

The 28-year-old captured the title from the Baddest Woman on the Planet at Money in the Bank. She won the women’s ladder match and cashed in on the same night after Ronda defeated Natalya to retain the title. Liv defended the title against Ronda at SummerSlam but was able to escape with a victory following a controversial finish.

Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way on a recent edition of the blue brand to once again earn a shot at the title at the Premium Live Event on Saturday night.

Liv Morgan On Being Confident As SmackDown Women’s Champion

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling show. Rick asked Liv if anything has changed for her as champion, whether it be nervousness or anything along those lines. The champion responded with the following:

I think it went from like disbelief ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe I’m the champion, am I really the champion?’ to like ‘I’m the champion.’ It’s been a process, it has been a journey. I think in the beginning I was in such disbelief that I’d made my dreams come true that it took a couple of weeks for this to settle in and feel real. It didn’t feel real for what feels like forever. I remember people asking me ‘does it feel real yet?’ and it had been like a month and a half later and I’m still like ‘no’. But I feel like over the past couple of weeks, the last month or so, it’s really settled. It doesn’t feel like, ‘yes thank you, I’m grateful to be champion.’ It feel like I’m the SmackDown Women’s Champion. I am the rightful SmackDown Women’s Champion and I am perhaps the best woman for the job right now.

