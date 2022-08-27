“I Hold a Grudge” – WWE Hall of Famer Warns Rhea Ripley After RAW Attack

Beth Phoenix was in the front row this past Monday to watch her husband, Edge, battle Damian Priest in the main event of RAW.

The match took place in Edge’s hometown of Toronto, Canada. Edge defeated The Judgment Day‘s Damian Priest in the first step in destroying the group that betrayed him a couple of months ago.

After the match, Rhea Ripley hit the 48-year-old with a low blow and Finn Balor brought a chair into the ring. Beth hopped over the barricade and entered the ring with a chair of her own. The Judgment Day retreated as Beth stood tall with her husband as the show went off the air.

After the show went off the air, The Ultimate Opportunist revealed that he plans on retiring when WWE returns to Toronto. You can check out his full comments here.

Beth Phoenix warns Rhea Ripley

The Glamazon joined Busted Open Radio today with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer. During the discussion, Tommy asked if a potential match with Rhea is a possibility. Beth didn’t answer the question directly but hinted that it could happen.

“We’ll have to see. I don’t know. With wrestling, it’s like, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen,” said Pheonix. “I feel that is a young lady that I have loved watching grow, flourish and thrive, and Adam’s promo was a shoot. The intention in having Rhea, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor from the start was to give three talents that deserve to be at the top of the heap that platform.” [00:09-00:40]

She then discussed Rhea hitting Edge with a low blow and admitted that it really pissed her off.

“But they also have to shine on that platform. You saw Damian Priest kick ass on Monday. We saw Rhea Ripley, she’s standing out, and stepping up like she deserves. But I’m not really happy about the ball shot, but that really pissed me off. So, I hold a grudge really deep in my heart, and whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen, but I’d love to see that happen.” [00:41-01:05] Beth Phoenix on Busted Open Radio

