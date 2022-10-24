“I Need to Beat You Tonight” – Bayley Sends Warning to Bianca Belair Ahead of Grudge Match on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been involved in a rivalry in WWE since last year.
Bayley was training for her match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021 when she tore her ACL. The Role Model returned at SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The trio is now known to WWE fans as Damage CTRL.
Dakota and IYO recently captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Bayley battled Bianca in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules but The EST was able to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. Their rivalry continues tonight on RAW in a non-title match.
Bayley & Bianca Belair Trade Words Ahead of Tonight’s Match on WWE RAW
The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley are set to battle tonight once again in a singles match. Bayley has not defeated Bianca in a singles match since 2020. The Role Model did get the pin on The Est during the 6-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle last month.
Bayley posted on Instagram that tonight is the beginning of the end for the RAW Women’s Champion.
Belair took to Twitter and wondered if it was actually going to be a singles match or if Damage CTRL were going to interfere once again.