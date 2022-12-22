Identity of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker on AEW Dynamite

The identity of the man who attacked Keith Lee on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed.

During a segment, rapper Rick Ross attempted to mediate a discussion between Lee and tag-team partner Swerve Strickland.

After Strickland warned Lee to be wary of his surroundings, the Limitless One was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man, bringing an end to Swerve in Our Glory.

Granden Goetzman

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Lee’s attacker was revealed to be Granden Goetzman, according to Fightful Select.

It is reported that Goetzman has been training for quite some time in preparation of his AEW debut, and has been working hard at Jay Lethal’s wrestling school.

Sources who spoke to Fightful said that his debut has been planned out for at the least a couple of weeks before last night’s show.

Goetzman was also backstage at AEW Dynamite on October 10, and sources said he’s been with AEW for “quite some time” anticipating his debut.

Goetzman Before AEW

The 30-year-old Goetzman joins AEW with a background in baseball, which he played professionally until last year.

A second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, Goetzman has been playing in the minor league system in Mexico.

Listed at 6-4, Goetzman made it all the way up to AAA in the Rays minor league system before moving on to the St. Lous Cardinals and Houston Astros farm systems until 2019.

The outfielder was primarily known for his speed but did not end in the major leagues.