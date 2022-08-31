Impact Wrestling’s Joe Doering Battling Cancer for the Second Time

Impact Wrestling star Joe Doering is taking an extended break from wrestling due to being diagnosed with cancer.

A two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, Doering signed with the promotion in 2020, after making appearances for the company (then TNA Wrestling) from 2005 to 2006.

In July, Doering had his first World Championship opportunity, facing Josh Alexander at Against All Odds but was unsuccessful.

The Statement

In a statement to ImpactWrestling.Com, Doering confirmed that he is facing cancer once again, and is thinking positively about the future.

” They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again Joe Doering.

Doering told Impact Wrestling officials of his cancer diagnosis at last weekend’s TV taping at The Factory in Dallas, Texas.

The six-foot-five wrestler called the Impact locker room his “family,” and looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Scott D’Amore, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President added that Impact’s employees, fans, and wider community all wish Joe a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing him wrestle again.

Joe is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

First Diagnosis

Doering’s recent diagnosis marks the second time the wrestler will battle cancer.

In February 2016, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and successful treatment including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation beat the tumor.

Doering was back in the ring in just one year’s time, though doctors told him that his cancer could return.

We at SEScoops would like to send our best wishes to Joe, his wife Lindsay, and their family at this time.