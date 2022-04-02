IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches Results (4/1)

On April 1, WrestleCon and IMPACT Wrestling held IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is available for Video On Demand for $19.99.

The IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches show saw ___________ go head to head with ______________ in the main event.

IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches also featured an Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Title that put Trey Miguel, Vincent, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian, and Jordynne Grace against each other. “Speedball” Mike Bailey also faced Alex Shelley one-on-one.

IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches Quick Results

Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Title : Trey Miguel defeated Vincent, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian & Jordynne Grace

: Trey Miguel defeated Vincent, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian & Jordynne Grace Mickie James & Nick Aldis defeated Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships : The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) defeated Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans, Havok & Rosemary, and Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost

: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) defeated Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans, Havok & Rosemary, and Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards

Josh Alexander & JONAH defeated IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO

Champ Champ Open Challenge For The Lucha Libre AAA Reinas De Reinas Championship : Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache Taya Valkyrie came out to make her IMPACT return and challenged Deonna to a match at Rebellion for the Lucha Libre AAA Reinas De Reinas Championship

: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache Chris Sabin defeated Jay White Steve Maclin comes out to attack Chris Sabin and gets into it with Jay White as well as a result.

Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) with the help of a Bullet Club interference

IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches Final Thoughts

In short, IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches showcased everything that you are looking for in an IMPACT show. The show focused on utilizing the forbidden door to create dream matches. The show featured a great X-Division match along with two great women’s matches. As a result of one of the women’s matches, Taya Valkyrie made her return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Deonna Purrazzo to a match at IMPACT: Rebellion. We also had the classic technical matches like “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs Jay White.

Other WrestleCon Shows

In the same vein, this year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, also have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.

WrestleCon still has one show remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.