Impact World Champion Josh Alexander “Fine” After Auto Accident

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander has assured fans that “everyone’s fine” after being involved in a car accident this week.

In a tweet, Alexander shared a video from the scene of the accident where the front of his vehicle was heavily damaged.

The Canadian wrestler tweeted that “seconds or inches saved us” and encouraged his over 35,000 followers to tell those they care about that they love them.

My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say “We say I love you just incase we never get another chance. We say it as much as we can.”



This is why. Tell your ppl. Whoever they are.



EVERYONES FINE. Seconds or inches saved us.



We are very lucky.?? pic.twitter.com/TUGdJxZtSP — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 7, 2022

Alexander joined Impact in 2018 and is a two-time World Champion with the company.

His first reign saw him defeat AEW‘s Christian Cage at Bound for Glory 2021, but his reign ended seconds later when Moose cashed in the ‘Call Your Shot Gauntlet’ trophy.

At Rebellion 2022 last month, Alexander defeated Moose to re-gain the title.

He will defend the Impact World Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii at tonight’s ‘Under Siege’ event.

In addition to his two World title reigns, Alexander is also a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion and former X-Division Champion.