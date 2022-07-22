IMPACT Wrestling News & Results (7/21/2022)

Last night, the July 21 episode of IMPACT Wrestling aired. The episode was recorded on July 15 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Quick Results

VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) def. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) def. Deaner (w/ Joe Doering)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/ Maria Kanellis)

No. 1 Contender’s Match for IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Shelley def. Chris Sabin

IMPACT News

Last night, many notable pieces of news emerged from the July 21 episode. We have collected some of the news and updates from last night’s episode.

VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo)

VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) will be challenging Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary for their Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Killer Kelly

After many mysterious vignettes, Killer Kelly will officially be making her debut on next week’s edition of IMPACT.

KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA is set to make his IMPACT in-ring debut on the next week’s edition of IMPACT. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is set to take on Rich Swann in singles action.

BREAKING: Made official by @ScottDAmore!



Rich Swann will go one on one with Kushida in his DEBUT NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CZ6TqW0qIJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022

After Alex Shelley took on Chris Sabin, Violent By Design attacked both competitors. KUSHIDA made his debut and come out to help get rid of VBD.

Alex Shelley

In the main event of IMPACT Wrestling, Alex Shelley took on his long-time tag partner Chris Sabin. The match was a No. 1 Contender’s Match for IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Shelley would go on and defeat Sabin after a hard-fought bout. ,

Alex Shelley will be challenging Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship. This will be Shelley and Alexander’s first ever one-on-one encounter.