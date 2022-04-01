IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/31/22): Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns II

Impact Wrestling on 3/21 aired an episode from their recent tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This episode featured the in-ring return of Jonathan Gresham, a battle royale to decide a new number one contender for the Knockouts title, and the second match in the Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns rivalry.

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (3/31/22)

Black Taurus (with Decay) defeated Deaner (with Violent By Design) on BTI

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King in a non-title match

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton (with Ace Austin)

Rosemary won the Knockouts World Championship number one contendership battle royale

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Aiden Prince

Masha Slamovich defeated Abby Jane

Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

.@WeAreRosemary is the number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GYuJDAUzl5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2022

IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches Preview

Tomorrow night, as a part of WrestleCon, IMPACT Wrestling will put on IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches. The show takes place in Dallas, Texas and is a part of the WrestleMania weekend festivities. The show airs at 10:00 PM EST, and will stream live on FITE TV for $19.99.

The card is listed below:

Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Title : Trey Miguel vs Vincent vs Chris Bey vs Rich Swann vs Blake Christian vs Jordynne Grace

: Trey Miguel vs Vincent vs Chris Bey vs Rich Swann vs Blake Christian vs Jordynne Grace “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Alex Shelley

Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

Josh Alexander & JONAH vs IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO

Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona vs Mickie James & Nick Aldis

Champ Champ Challenge : Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge

: Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost

WrestleCon still has four shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.