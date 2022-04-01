IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/31/22): Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns II

Impact Wrestling on 3/21 aired an episode from their recent tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This episode featured the in-ring return of Jonathan Gresham, a battle royale to decide a new number one contender for the Knockouts title, and the second match in the Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns rivalry.
IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (3/31/22)
- Black Taurus (with Decay) defeated Deaner (with Violent By Design) on BTI
- ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King in a non-title match
- The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice
- Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton (with Ace Austin)
- Rosemary won the Knockouts World Championship number one contendership battle royale
- Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Aiden Prince
- Masha Slamovich defeated Abby Jane
- Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches Preview
Tomorrow night, as a part of WrestleCon, IMPACT Wrestling will put on IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches. The show takes place in Dallas, Texas and is a part of the WrestleMania weekend festivities. The show airs at 10:00 PM EST, and will stream live on FITE TV for $19.99.
The card is listed below:
- Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Title: Trey Miguel vs Vincent vs Chris Bey vs Rich Swann vs Blake Christian vs Jordynne Grace
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Alex Shelley
- Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)
- Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards
- Josh Alexander & JONAH vs IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO
- Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona vs Mickie James & Nick Aldis
- Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge
- IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost
WrestleCon still has four shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.