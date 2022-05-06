Impact Wrestling Star Becomes Free Agent After Declining Contract Offer

Willie Mack announced today that he is now a free agent after his Impact Wrestling contract expired. He also noted that he declined their offer for him to return.

Mack is now accepting indie dates and is slated to take on Jeff Cobb at next Sunday’s New Japan Strong TV taping in Philadelphia. He wrote the following on Twitter:

“After last night’s Impact episode I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I’m gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up bookwilliemack@gmail.com if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode.”

Mack has been wrestling across the United States since 2016 including for promotions such as PWG and NWA Championship Wrestling. He worked in Lucha Underground as The Mack where he won the Trios titles and held them for almost two years with Killshot (Swerve Strickland), Dante Fox (AR Fox), and Son of Havoc (Matt Cross) as partners.

He made his Impact debut in 2018 and continued to work there until now in addition to other indies. In April 2020, he won the X-Division Title and defended it three times before losing the title to Chris Bey at Slammiversary that year.

His final Impact match came on Thursday’s show where he teamed with Rich Swann against Bullet Club’s Jay White and Chris Bey.