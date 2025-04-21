Independent Wrestling Mourns Loss of Referee Devin Anderson

Devin Anderson, a respected referee within the Midwest independent wrestling scene, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by several independent promotions, including Dreamwave Wrestling, AAW, 2econd Wrestling, and Windy City Slam.

Anderson, affectionately known as Ref Dev, had worked with numerous organizations across the region and was recognized for his professionalism and dedication.

In addition to his in-ring work, Anderson was remembered by peers and colleagues as a genuinely kind and valued member of the wrestling community.

SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Ref Dev.