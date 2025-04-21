Ref Dev RIP
HomeNews
News

Independent Wrestling Mourns Loss of Referee Devin Anderson

by Michael Reichlin

Devin Anderson, a respected referee within the Midwest independent wrestling scene, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by several independent promotions, including Dreamwave Wrestling, AAW, 2econd Wrestling, and Windy City Slam.

Anderson, affectionately known as Ref Dev, had worked with numerous organizations across the region and was recognized for his professionalism and dedication.

In addition to his in-ring work, Anderson was remembered by peers and colleagues as a genuinely kind and valued member of the wrestling community.

SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Ref Dev.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News