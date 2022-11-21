Independent No Longer Dirty Word in Pro Wrestling

I remember going to the grocery store as a child and seeing the flyers for independent pro wrestling shows taking place in the neighborhood gym or flea market. Sporadically, there would be a few names from WWE, WCW, or ECW I would recognize. These events would draw anywhere between a hundred to hundreds most of the time. The majority of the wrestlers who appeared regularly would stay local or within the state. It was pretty status-quo.

The same formula has been used over the decades, but in recent times something happened. Promotions across the country and worldwide now draw thousands despite not having traditional major network clearance or exposure on weekly television. They’re even breaking attendance records to the point where “independent” is no longer a dirty word.

And the reason for this uptick can be traced to a number of factors. Among them is the talent, who have become their own advocates. They’ve built their own brands, had hand in creating unique eye-catching merchandise, and smartly promoted themselves through platforms across social media. There are countless tools for a performer at their disposal, and many utilize them well. Then there are the companies themselves who have invested in presentation. Little things can make all the difference. You don’t necessarily have to be a millionaire or billionaire to produce a good product for viewers.

Perhaps, the major reason for this boom period within the indie world is fans have the accessibility to consume content in so many ways. They become invested as a result. Streaming services like Independent Wrestling TV and FITE TV emerged as important resources, revenue generators, and game changers for a company. Speaking of which, what Brett Lauderdale has done with Game Changer Wrestling is nothing short of remarkable. Their shows often trend on Twitter thanks to a dedicated fanbase that has been likened to ECW during its early days. GCW’s The Collective, a mobilization of companies and talent from all over, is a staple during WrestleMania weekend.

There have been a number of landmark events that have shown the power of independent wrestling on a grand scale. I think back to the excitement for All In, a major investment in time and resources by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. Yes, Ring of Honor backed the vision, but this was still a rolling of the dice that extended more than a response to a Dave Meltzer bet.

Renting out a major venue and counting on fans to really get behind something different. The one-off paid off with more than 11,000 fans packing the Sears Centre to witness the historic pay-per-view. A true demonstration of what could be accomplished if the pro wrestling community can come together. Of course, we know the success of All In setting the stage for what would become All Elite Wrestling.

Then there was Ric Flair’s Last Match, promoted under the podcasting/Starcast convention kingpin Conrad Thompson, who dusted off Jim Crockett Promotions trademark for the occasion. A lively crowd of nearly 7,000 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium saw an assemblage of stars join the “Nature Boy” for another draw. All In and Ric Flair’s Last Match ended up being the highest-grossing North American indie shows of this modern era. Not to mention the global reach.

COVID could have easily taken down the indie scene, but instead, promoters got creative to keep the show going. They hosted events in outdoor spots like fields and parking lots. Just this year F1RST Wrestling brought its Saturday Night Nitro to the Mall of America. And this is not even considering all the great things going on in countries globally. It’s an exciting time for pro wrestling in general, but the possibilities are endless in the indie space as well. No longer do you have to be signed by a major company to be considered successful in the industry.

What is your favorite independent promotion? Tweet me @smFISHMAN.