Indie Wrestler Being Considered for Private WWE Tryout

KC Navarro has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene and is now seemingly close to getting a tryout with the largest pro wrestling company in the world, WWE.

Fightful Select reports that a WWE source told them that Navarro is on WWE’s radar and Navarro is even being considered for a private WWE tryout. WWE usually holds tryouts with several wrestlers at one time, so this could be a good sign the company wants to sign him if a private tryout set up.

KC Navarro’s Background

MLW

Navarro has wrestled almost 300 matches since his wrestling debut, including for the likes of Impact Wrestling, MLW, Warrior Wrestling, and DEFY.

The independent standout has also wrestled a handful of matches for AEW’s Dark brand between October 2020 and March 2021.

On Thursday, WWE announced its Fall 2022 class of Performance Center recruits as 14 people have joined the promotion on developmental deals where they will be training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Many of the names announced were part of the July set of tryouts in Nashville, TN, ahead of the SummerSlam premium live event. These recruits are hopeful that they will one day make their WWE TV debuts on NXT.