Initial Plans for WWE Main Roster Debut

Original plans for a current NXT 2.0 star to join the main roster have been revealed.

The WWE machine has been trucking along for a long time. It’s gotten to the point where the company has its own developmental brand, rather than relying on a separate promotion.

That brand is NXT and it has undergone many changes throughout the years.

One NXT talent who has been making a name for himself was initially due for a big spot on the major WWE shows but the timing wasn’t right.

Original Plans For Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, has quickly become a fan favorite on the NXT brand. Some believe he can turn into a top star if he and WWE play their cards right.

Sikoa recently revealed to BT Sport that there were initially plans to have him sent to the main roster to be aligned with The Usos.

“I don’t want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me. Before I debuted, they wanted to put me with The Usos, but they said ‘let’s see what you can do alone.'”

Sikoa said he was more than happy with the change of plans because he said it sparked a fire within him. He was happy to get a chance to shine on his own rather than have The Bloodline carry him early in his WWE run.

More recently on NXT, Sioka has found an ally in Apollo Crews.