The June 7, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Josh Briggs (w/Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley) def. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone & Sofia Cromwell).

Roxanne Perez def. Tiffany Stratton to win Women’s Breakout Tournament

Nathan Frazer def. Santos Escobar.

Alba Fyre def. Tatum Paxley.

Apollo Crews & Solo Sikoa def. Carmelo Hayes & Grayson Waller.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament finals took place with the winner receiving a contract for a future NXT Women’s Championship shot.

Perez defeated Kiana James in the first round of the tournament and Lash Legend in the semifinals while Stratton was a late addition to the tournament as she replaced Nikkita Lyons in the semifinals because of Lyons being out of action with an injury. Stratton defeated Fallon Henley to advance to the finals.

The match took place in the middle of the show and was back and forth. Tiffany botched a moonsault and Perez hit a sunset flip powerbomb for the win.

Post-match, Toxic Attraction came out. Mandy Rose said that Perez needs to enjoy this moment and it’s all downhill from here. She said that Perez will fail if she challenges her. Rose talked trash about Cora Jade and a brawl broke out. Indie Hartwell came out to even the odds and the babyfaces stood tall.

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner in a singles match took place.

This match was set up when Wagner caused a distraction that allowed Grayson Waller to defeat Briggs in a singles match last week. Post-match, Wagner attacked Briggs, but was eventually called off by Sofia Cromwell.

This was the first match of the night. Briggs went over after taking Brooks Jensen’s cast and hitting Wagner in the face before hitting a clothesline.

Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre

Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre was booked. The match

At Saturday’s In Your House, there was a video package shown about Fyre. Backstage, Lash Legend didn’t seem impressed by Fyre and didn’t want to face her. However, Paxley disagreed and said that she would be the one to step up and challenge Fyre.

Fyre went over with a swantom bomb off the top rope for the win. Post-match, Lash Legend laid out Fyre.

What’s Next For Bron?

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained the title over Joe Gacy at Saturday’s In Your House special. So what was next for him on this show?

Breakker said Gacy was a tough challenge, but no matter what he did to test him, Gacy wasn’t going to take the title from him. He said NXT is special. He said everyone wants a shot at the title and the question is who is going to step up. Apollo Crews came out. Crews said he’s here for as long as he wants to be. He said Bron is one of the best athletes in all of WWE and he loves NXT. He said he left NXT way too soon and he wants to accomplish those things. He’s back to change history and to make it by becoming NXT Champion. Crews said he would see him down the road. They shook hands.

In the main event, Apollo teamed with Solo Sikoa to take on Cameron Grimes and Grayson Waller.