Injuries Continue to Pile up for AEW

The injuries continue to pile up in AEW as another talent is on the sidelines.

Pwinsider.com reports Skye Blue is dealing with an undisclosed injury. She was last seen in action on Dark when she wrestled Marina Shafir on June 3rd with the match airing on June 7th.

Although she has not been officially signed to a full-time deal by the promotion, she has been a regular on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation since her AEW debut in April of 2021.

The wrestler got a big reaction from her hometown crowd at All Out 2021 when she came out for the Casino Battle Royal. It was won by Jade Cargill. She has scored wins over the likes of Amber Nova, Ruthie Jay, Robin Renegade, and others. She has also tagged with talent like Ryo Mizunami.

All of the injuries in AEW have caused various storylines to be changed. This includes AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kyle O’Reilly, Buddy Matthews, and more.

Punk is dealing with a broken foot and had surgery that forced him out of Forbidden Door. Adam Cole’s injury status has been cleared up and he’ll work a fatal 4-way bout at this upcoming event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against champion Jay White, Hangman Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada.