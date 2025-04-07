Bron Breakker
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 41

by Andrew Ravens
WWE WrestleMania 41

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 41 PLE.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Monday evening that Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Title. It will be a fatal four-way bout, with Breakker defending the gold against Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio. 

WWE presents the WrestleMania 41 premium live event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The pre-show starts at 4 pm ET, while the main card starts at 6 pm ET. Here is the updated card:

Night 1 

  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Night 2

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Nights TBA

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor – Fatal Four Way Match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD

