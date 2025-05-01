Bron Breakker, Gorilla
Bron Breakker Joins Viral 100 Men Vs. 1 Gorilla Debate With Bold Claim

by Thomas Lowson

A hypothetical scenario has gone viral in recent days as countless social media users debate who’d win in a showdown between 100 men and one gorilla. During Logan Paul’s latest vlog, Bron Breakker was optimistic on humanity’s odds, if the 100 men in question were Breakker himself.

“We’re winning in record time. I was a f**king amateur wrestler my whole life. Beat the sh*t out of that thing.”

The Breakker army would certainly have the numbers advantage, but Bron’s strategy woud have brains as well as brawn. Breakker added that he’d send ten of his men in as a distraction, giving the remaining 90 the chance to take the gorilla by surprise.

Breakker has already proven to be a fierce competitor in WWE despite only debuting in 2021. Already a two-time NXT and two-time Intercontinental Champion, Breakker’s future looks especially bright after aligning with Paul Heyman.

Breakker has already proven to be quite the mathematician and he belives one hundred copies of him would be far greater than one gorilla. Stay tuned for the latest on the second-generation Superstar.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
