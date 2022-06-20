Internal Plans for WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will air from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will see the company continue on the road to Money in the Bank.

The first Raw of the Stephanie McMahon era will certainly be an interesting night for fans, and there’s plenty happening behind the scenes this week.

What’s in store?

One of the major selling points of tonight’s show is the return of Elias, who is set to appear alongside his ‘brother’ Ezekiel.

Fightful Select reports that WWE is all-in on the return of the 24/7 Champion, who will have a guitar-smashing segment as part of his concert alongside his brother tonight, according to an internal listing.

The report adds that an edition of Miz TV is also planned for tonight’s show, but there’s no word on who the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion will have as his guest.

One name who could be speaking to The Miz is Riddle, who after losing his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown, is booked to appear tonight.

WWE United States Champion Theory will continue his posing gimmick that began last week after he faced Bobby Lashley in a pose down.

It has been confirmed by WWE that Asuka will face Becky Lynch with the winner earning a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 2.

Alexa Bliss, Carmella, MVP, The Street Profits, and Bobby Lashley have also all been booked for tonight’s show.

Wrestletix reported last night that 5,584 tickets out of a possible 5,990 had been sold for tonight’s show, meaning there were little over 400 seats left at the time of their report.