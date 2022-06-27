Internal Reaction to John Cena’s WWE Return

There is a buzz in the air for John Cena‘s return to WWE.

Cena is scheduled to make his return on the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will take place inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX. Cena’s appearance will celebrate his 20th anniversary.

Cena is a megastar and whenever he makes time for WWE, it always feels like a big deal. This time is no exception.

Excitement Over John Cena’s Return

(via WWE)

WrestleVotes is reporting that while WWE higher-ups are obviously pleased with John Cena returning for a boost in business, it goes beyond that.

The report notes that the WWE locker room is also excited about John’s appearance because of his upbeat personality and leadership.

Cena isn’t around much on WWE TV these days. His calling is in Hollywood now and he is never short on filming opportunities. Much like The Rock, Cena was able to break through in the mainstream media beyond wrestling.

Also like The Rock, however, Cena remains passionate about the business and is loyal to WWE.

It’s been reported that WWE is planning on booking Cena vs. current United States Champion Theory at SummerSlam in July.

Keep it locked on the SEScoops homepage as we’ll be providing live coverage of the June 27 episode of Raw featuring Cena’s return.