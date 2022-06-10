Update on WWE’s Plans for John Cena at SummerSlam

It looks like WWE has something planned for John Cena at SummerSlam this year.

Cena will be making his WWE return on the June 27 episode of WWE Raw in Laredo, TX. His appearance is being billed as celebrating 20 years of Cena.

That may not be Cena’s only WWE appearance this summer.

John Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that as expected, WWE is planning to have John Cena wrestle current United States Champion Theory at SummerSlam.

The report notes that WWE feels such a match would elevate Theory to the level Vince McMahon wants him to be at. Both in storyline and in real life, Vince views Theory as the new “chosen one.”

Both Cena and Theory have been teasing a match. The “Doctor of Thuganomics” recently said his favorite WWE superstar is Theory during a fan Q&A on WWE’s TikTok page. He also said Theory is in most need of an Attitude Adjustment.

WWE SummerSlam will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.