The Elite is backstage at AEW Dynamite (Report)

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are backstage at AEW Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

AEW teased The Elite early in the show with this clip featuring the EVPs being erased.

The Elite off AEW television

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks

The Elite have not been on AEW programming since ALL OUT on September 4. The infamous BRAWL OUT happened that night, leading to suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. The first four were stripped of their respective titles.

In recent days, it seemed like The Elite may be coming back to TV soon. Steel was released last week. There have also been reports that the investigation is winding down. In another twist to the saga, Punk’s camp says that his dog, Larry, was injured during BRAWL OUT.



Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that Don Calls is also backstage.