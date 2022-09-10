“It ain’t over” – Solo Sikoa Warns WWE Star After In-Ring Debut On SmackDown

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this past Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Drew had the match won after hitting the Claymore but Solo Sikoa arrived through the crowd.

Solo broke up the cover, allowing The Tribal Chief to hit his third Spear of the match to retain the title. On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn officially welcomed Solo Sikoa to The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre interrupted and marched down to the ring with a steel chair. Solo wouldn’t leave the ring as the rest of The Bloodline scattered. Sami then leaped in front of the chair shot and saved Sikoa. Drew got in some punches on Solo before The Bloodline retreated. McIntyre demanded a match and Solo accepted.

Initially, The Bloodline would not be ringside but Jey got jealous when Solo suggested he would ask Sami Zayn to help him. The Bloodline were all ringside for the match.

Solo Sikoa Warns Drew McIntyre

In the main event of this week’s SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his in-ring debut on the main roster against the man he screwed out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre. The Usos and Sami Zayn kept trying to distract McIntyre but Street Profits rushed the ring to make the save.

Once again, it appeared that Drew had the match won when he was attacked from behind. Karrion Kross got McIntyre in the Kross Jacket and choked him out as the blue brand went off the air. Solo took to Twitter to issue a warning to Drew McIntyre that their rivalry is far from over.

It ain’t over. Bring a chair. Bring a sword. I don’t back down from nothing or nobody.