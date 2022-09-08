“It was a Year of Me Being an A**hole” Becky Lynch on Her Rivalry With WWE RAW Star

Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam. Big Time Becks came up short at SummerSlam but left Nissan Stadium in Nashville as a fan-favorite once again.

After Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) made their debut and surrounded Belair. Becky returned to The Man persona and stood by the champ’s side.

Damage CTRL retreated but attacked Becky on the following RAW as a way to write her off TV as she recovers from her injury. Bayley seems to be next in line for a title shot as she pinned the RAW Women’s Champion during the 6-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday.

Becky Lynch on her Rivalry With Bianca Belair

The EST did more than just retain her RAW Women’s Championship over Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. She avenged her loss to Becky in 26 seconds at SummerSlam 2021.

Becky joined Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and said that she is really happy with the feud and noted that it began and ended with a handshake at SummerSlam. She added that she spent the past year being an a**hole but has come back around to being The Man.

I’m really happy with what we did because I do think that it was a beautiful end to the story. It began with a handshake at SummerSlam, it ended with a handshake at SummerSlam. It was a year of me being an a**hole and coming back around to being The Man. I feel like it was, we don’t often do long-term storytelling like that, and more often when we do it is by accident. But we had it in our minds what we wanted to push forward, especially that WrestleMania moment. Everything that happened afterward wasn’t ideal, but actually turned out to be ideal. So, I’m really proud of that year. Becky Lynch on her feud with Bianca Belair

