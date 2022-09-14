“It Was An Uphill Battle” – Roman Reigns Discusses His Leukemia Diagnosis

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joined Logan Paul on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast.

He discussed the rumored matchup against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood during the podcast and many other topics. During the conversation, The Tribal Chief discussed his battle with cancer that forced him to step away from WWE for some time.

Roman was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2007 and he had to take a hiatus for treament in 2018. Reigns made the announcement in October 2018 and returned to the company on RAW in February 2019.

Roman Reigns Discusses His Leukemia Diagnosis

The Head of the Table recalled being diagnosed with Leukemia during his brief stint in the NFL and said it was a shock to hear the word “cancer” at such a young age. Roman noted that the health issue put an asterisk next to his NFL career and it was an uphill battle following his diagnosis.

Technically we weren’t quite sure, this is where we saw the blood lapse that showed the elevated white blood cells which clearly says your body is attacking something, it’s fighting off something. So they were like yeah it could be anything Venereal disease, infection, cancer and all I heard was cancer, I’m like ‘Woah,’ it got super heavy. So I compartmentalize emotions sometimes so I think it was just so overwhelming that it wasn’t even believable and even then it was like this was back in ’07 so this was years ago. So you hear about younger people with blood cancers more often now but back then a 21-year-old come straight out of college, a division one football player supposed to be kinda peak health right? You never would expect that. So it put a huge asterisk next to my name when it came to the NFL. So it was just an uphill battle from there man.

H/T: Sportskeeda