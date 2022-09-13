“It Was Very Satisfying” – Bianca Belair On Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch In WWE

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had a year-long rivalry that culminated at WWE SummerSlam.

At last year’s SummerSlam, Becky Lynch shockingly defeated Bianca Belair in 26-seconds. The EST got her revenge twice this year, defeating Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38 and once again at SummerSlam in front of her hometown crowd in Nashville.

The RAW Women’s Champion spoke with Inside the Ropes while WWE was in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle. She said that it was very satisfying for their rivalry to begin and end with a handshake.

“It was so satisfying,” said Belair. “It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road. From SummerSlam, the 26-second SummerSlam, very unpredictable, and out of nowhere, you never know where things are going to go. So for us to be able to get back to it at WrestleMania and then to get back to it again at SummerSlam, I feel like that is something that isn’t really done a whole lot, especially for the women and our feuds. So to be able to get with Becky Lynch and have this memorable feud with her and be able to bring it back full circle to where now it started with a handshake and ended with a handshake,” she added. “The whole redemption story for me to be able to walk out with the title again after losing it in such a controversial way, it was very satisfying.”

Becky Lynch On Her Rivalry With Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast recently and said the exact same thing about her rivalry with Belair. She noted how their feud began and ended with a handshake and called it a beautiful story.

“I’m really happy with what we did because I do think that it was a beautiful end to the story. It began with a handshake at SummerSlam, it ended with a handshake at SummerSlam.”

H/T: Sportskeeda