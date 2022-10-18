“It Will Be Rectified” – Good Brothers Send Warning To Judgment Day After WWE RAW

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE last week on RAW to help AJ Styles against The Judgment Day.

The Good Brothers returned to a WWE ring tonight against American Alpha on RAW. Gallows and Anderson picked up the victory via pinfall after hitting Chad Gable with the Magic Killer.

After the match, The Judgment Day interrupted and Finn Balor mocked The OC’s “too sweet” sign. AJ Styles then battled Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Rhea Ripley interfered and Dominik stole the victory. It was also announced that The OC will battle The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Gallows & Anderson Warn The Judgment Day Ahead Of Crown Jewel

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton tonight following RAW in a WWE Digital Exclusive.

Luke Gallows gave credit to Alpha Academy and claimed that tonight demonstrated what The OC is all about.

Alpha Academy is a very impressive team. By the way Byron, long time no talk. It was exactly what we said, it was the recipe, it was the Magic Killer, and the 1-2-3, the just too sweet. That is what The Good Brothers reppin’ The OC are all about.

Karl Anderson noted that it has been over two years since the tag team has been in a WWE ring.

Two and a half years Byron and you didn’t send me one text message. Two and a half years since The Good Brothers graced a WWE ring and we showed the entire WWE Universe exactly what The Good Brothers do. A Magic Killer, a 1-2-3, and a just too sweet.

The Good Brothers were asked about AJ Styles’ loss against Dominik tonight and they said not to worry about The Phenomenal One. Gallows and Anderson then issued a warning to The Judgment Day ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

Don’t worry about AJ’s condition, he is phenomenal. He will recover and the travesty that took place tonight, it will be rectified on November 5th at Crown Jewel. In Saudi Arabia, The OC demolishes The Judgment Day.

