Jade Cargill: AEW’s Women can have Five-Star Matches if Given the Time

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is confident in the company’s women’s division but wishes they were given more time.

Cargill is the inaugural holder of the TBS Championship, a title she has held for over 300 days.

The 30-year-old wrestler debuted in AEW in November 2020 and has remained undefeated since then.

Give Us Time

AEW has received praise from fans for being an alternative to WWE programming, but one major issue with audiences is the company’s women’s division.

Many have said that the promotion does not give their female wrestlers enough opportunities, especially when compared to WWE’s Women’s Revolution.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, Cargill said she is sure the women would be able to deliver if given the chance.

“I know for a fact the women in the locker room, all of them can give five-star matches. We just need the time to do it and the time to shine. I mean, we have a very talented roster of ladies. It’s just, we have one match to show and we’re trying to do the best and perform and maximize the minutes that we’re given.”

When asked about the response from fans, and the accusation that AEW does not want to invest in their women’s division, Cargill said it wasn’t her place given how fresh she is to wrestling.

“I’m new to the industry so I’m gonna sit back and just watch how things are going. I haven’t worked in other industries. I mean, we’re going to keep on maximizing the time that we have and just trying to kill and prove that we are worthy of more time.”

AEW Evolution?

In 2018, WWE held their first (and to-date only) all-women’s event ‘Evolution,’ and NWA followed suit with their Empowerrr show in 2021.

Speaking about an all-female Pay-Per-View, Cargill was on board with the idea.

“The all-women’s pay-per-view, I think if that happened it would be a home run. There’d be matchups for the faces that haven’t been on Dynamite and Rampage or haven’t been on there in many months. It would be a great, stellar show. I’m very certain of that.

“Especially with not having to worry about fighting for positions or anything like that. It’s just an all-woman show and everybody has time. I think it’d be outstanding

Cargill was also asked about a dram-match created by fans that would pit her against WWE’s Sasha Banks.

“I have no idea [whether a match with Sasha Banks could happen.] Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that probably never happen. But I mean, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know.”

In addition to WWE and NWA, Impact Wrestling held several women’s events as part of their One Night Only series of shows, titled ‘Knockouts Knockdown.’

Dealing with Fans

Like many wrestlers, Cargill has had her fair share of toxic fans who use social media to troll and harass her.

The issue is unfortunately much more prevalent for female wrestlers, but Cargill hasn’t shied away from firing back with comments of her own.

When asked about dealing with toxic fans, Cargill said it’s important to have a thick skin, but people shouldn’t be shocked with a response.

“If you’re in this position you should be okay with taking criticism and taking people’s judgments and opinions about you. It’s just when you [fans] throw something, be able to take it back.

“This is what we do. This is our job. We’re entertainment and you can’t throw stuff at an entertainer and don’t think we’re not gonna spin it back.”

Cargill and other AEW stars recently called out a fan on Twitter for comments made about Marina Shafir.