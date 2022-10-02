Jade Cargill Appears at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event

AEW‘s very own Jade Cargill brought her presence to a recent event for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion.

The inaugural, and reigning AEW TBS Champion, Cargill appeared at last night’s event ‘BKFC 30’, and participated in the walk-out entrance for Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Lorenzo Hunt.

Cargill brought her championship title with her for the show and was addressed by commentary as you can hear in the video below.

A Controversial fight

The fight saw Hunt face Quentin Henry for the vacant BKFC Cruiserweight championship, with Hunt would win.

There was controversy in the fight, as at one point, Hunt punched Quentin in the head, and the latter was not moving.

As Henry’s corner tried to rouse him, Hunt argued that what would have been an illegal punch from him missed, and that Henry was seeking a disqualification win to capture the title.

After several minutes, referee Dan Miragliotta agreed with Hunt’s assessment and Hunt would win the fight and title in the third round.

AEW’s Crossover Star?

Cargill’s appearance at BKFC was notable, but the reigning AEW TBS Champion has bigger plans in the future.

Speaking last month to The New York Daily News, Cargill expressed a desire to be as big a star as The Rock, now a leading man in Hollywood.

“I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura.” AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill remains undefeated in AEW, though there’s no word on if any possible acting roles have caught her eye so far.

In a tweet, Cargill also expressed a desire to try fighting for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.