Jade Cargill Confronts Rapper Bow Wow at Miami Meet & Greet (Video)

Fresh off her title defense at AEW Full Gear, TBS Champion Jade Cargill has confronted popular rapper Bow Wow.

Footage from Pierre Pope’s Instagram Story shows Cargill, Grey and Hogan yelling at the rapper who was meeting fans at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Before things could get physical, security quickly escorted Cargill, Keira Hogan and Leila Grey, away from the rapper.

Not jade beefing ???? pic.twitter.com/lRSMQxFwj8 — sameeha | Fan Account (@mcedeslynch) November 21, 2022

Cargill and Bow Wow

In October of this year, Bow Wow said that he’d love to get a spot on the All Elite Wrestling roster, and hopes Tony Khan will make it happen.

On Twitter, the rapper and Cargill have taken shots at each other, as seen in the tweets below.

Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast. I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 11, 2022

You not even a REAL champ. I got 50,000$ you wont make it to 50-0 you gone have to go have that meeting with hubby. Being you brag about his wallet and not YOURS! ? https://t.co/K7ikjsKVx3 — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 11, 2022

A Match in the Works?

Cargill and Bow Wow didn’t come to blows in Miami, but a match between the two may indeed be the plan.

Earlier this month, the undefeated AEW TBS Champion took to Twitter to say that she wants a match with a man at some point.

I just want a match with one of the men at this point. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 4, 2022

While AEW may be hesitant to book Cargill Vs. Bow Wow, it is possible that a mixed-tag match could be booked, if a deal is reached.

Cargill made her AEW in-ring debut last year, teaming with Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

The match was originally going to be Cody and Brandi Rhodes teaming up, before the former AEW chief Brand officer announced her pregnancy.

In February of last year, Bow Wow expressed a desire to wrestle (albeit for WWE) and said he would attend Rikishi’s wrestling school.