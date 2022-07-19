AEW Champion Deactivates Twitter Account

It appears that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has had enough of the social media negativity. She has deactivated her Twitter account.

This isn’t the first time the current champion has deactivated her Twitter. She turned off her account on the social site back in December 2021 as well.

At the time, Cargill had explained her move on Instagram. She had noted that she was spending too much time on social media, so she decided to leave at least one of the platforms. Since she made money on Instagram, Jade chose Twitter:

“Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing.“

Jade Cargil recently crossed 500 days in her undefeated streak in AEW on July 16. For comparison, Goldberg‘s legendary undefeated streak at the start of his WCW career lasted a total of 462 days.

The AEW star made her in-ring debut back in March 2021. She teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in her debut match.

The female star became the Inaugural TBS champion during the January 5 edition of Dynamite. She defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS championship tournament.