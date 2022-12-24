“Let Me Take My Time” – Jade Cargill Not Ready for the AEW Women’s World Title

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant competitors in All Elite Wrestling, but she’s in no rush to go after the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Cargill has been impressing wrestling fans since her in-ring debut on the March 3, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. She and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet that night. She’s left a trail of bodies in her wake ever since.

As the reigning AEW TBS Champion, she’s got the gold to back up her pride. She talks about running out of worthy competitors, but wants to continue on the same track she’s on for now.

On Friday, Cargill fielded questions from her fans on Twitter. When asked when we can expect to see her go after AEW’s top prize for female wrestlers, Cargill showed a rare glimpse of humility.

“I have to get warm,” she said. “I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER!”

Some very talented women have held the AEW Women’s World Championship, including Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa and reigning champion, Jamie Hayter. Cargill says, “Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches. I’ve literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match.”

“Let me take my time. U all KNOW I’m going to be great” – Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been AEW TBS Champion since January 5, 2022 (approximately 350 days). She defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. She maintains an undefeated record of 45-0, with an additional victory in an unsanctioned match.

At only 30 years old, Cargill could have a long career still ahead of her. She’s confident that she’ll reach the top of the mountain in AEW, but is sticking with what’s working by getting more experience.

