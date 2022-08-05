Jade Cargill Reacts To Goldberg & Chyna Comparisons

Jade Cargill has reacted to comparisons she’s received to Goldberg and Chyna.

Cargill was recently interviewed on The Game 92.9, where she was asked about the comparisons she’s received to the likes of Chyna and WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg. While Cargill is honored by the comparisons, she maintains she’s her own person.

“I love what these two phenomenal, phenomenal people represent: beauty, posture, dominance, just running through people,” Cargill said.

“I’m my own person, however. I can take these attributes from these amazing wrestlers, but I’m myself. I’m Jade Cargill. I have a different path than both of these phenomenal people.”

Cargill has been extremely impressive throughout her run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). One of the biggest reasons she finds herself compared to Goldberg is because she’s currently undefeated. Her record sits at 35-0 and she reigns as the inaugural TBS Champion for 211 days-straight.

Goldberg racked up an amazing 173-0 undefeated record before ultimately being defeated by Kevin Nash. As for her comparisons to Chyna, both she and Cargill are physically imposing women whose physicality dominates inside the ring.

Chyna helped break down barriers, winning the Intercontinental Championship as well as the WWE Women’s Title. Cargill hopes to make a similar impact throughout her run with AEW.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.