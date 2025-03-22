Jade Cargill Reacts After Suffering First WWE Pinfall Loss

During the March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill lost to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. This win war far from clean for Morgan though, as interference from Naomi would prove crucial in costing Jade the match.

This wasn’t just a loss for Jade Cargill but was her first singles pinfall defeat since joining WWE in September 2023. Taking to X, Cargill refused to let the loss keep her down. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion also promised that Naomi will get what’s coming to her in the end.

Bet. I’ll take last night on the chin. But this is far from over. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 22, 2025

Looking up at the lights is a rare thing for Cargill throughout her wrestling career. The pinfall loss is Jade’s third time throughout her entire career being pinned. Her first pinfall loss came at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, when she lost the TBS Title to Kris Statlander. Cargill would lose their subsequent rematch, her final match as part of the AEW roster.

Cargill returned to programming at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where she attacked Naomi. The Glow later confirmed that she was the one to attack Cargill in November 2024. While Naomi claimed she did it for herself and for Bianca Belair, the EST wants no part of her former friend/tag-team partner.

While losing is never the intended outcome, Jade Cargill is ready to get back on the proverbial horse and back to her winning ways. While a showdown at WrestleMania 41 is yet to be confirmed, fans can expect to see Cargill and Naomi in the ring as adversaries soon enough.