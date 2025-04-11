Jade Cargill Would Love Major Change to WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

At WrestleMania 41, Jade Cargill will compete at WWE’s two-night spectacular for the second time in her career. While Jade was victorious in six-woman-tag action in 2024, this year’s show will see the Storm battle one of her former allies: Naomi.

Cargill Vs. Naomi will be a historic showdown, marking the first singles match between two women without a title or stipulation attached in WrestleMania history. Speaking to WWE Die Woche, Cargill reflected on what this match means to her.

“I’m excited. I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t expecting it. It kind of came out the blue. I’m happy to show what I can do in a solo match.”

While Cargill is excited to go one-on-one, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion won’t fear getting hardcore if allowed. When asked about a potential stipulation being added, Cargill was all in favor of being able to use weapons against her treacherous ex-friend.

“I would love that, I would love that. Listen, I have a chair in my car right now... I’m ready to tear the house down and I’m ready to beat down Naomi to a pulp.”

As for Naomi, she’s no stranger to big wins at WrestleMania, including winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2017 and winning the Battle Royal the next year. With that in mind, Cargill is in for the fight of her life in Las Vegas, whether there’s weapons or not.

H/T – POST Wrestling