Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Official for WrestleMania 41 

Jade Cargill and Naomi are officially set to face off at WrestleMania 41, bringing their long-running feud to the grand stage. The announcement came during the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, where SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed the match following a chaotic night.

Cargill attacked Naomi twice during the show—first backstage before Naomi’s match with B-Fab, and again post-match—escalating tensions between the two competitors.

Their rivalry dates back to November, when Naomi sidelined Cargill by shoving her off a loading dock onto a vehicle. Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber, targeting Naomi immediately after revealing her as the cause of her injury.

WWE later made the match official on social media, declaring that Cargill and Naomi will finally settle their score at WrestleMania 41.